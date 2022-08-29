Submit Release
Road work beginning on WYO 216 in Albin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin road work along Wyoming Highway 216 today, weather permitting.

The project consists of milling and paving a section of the highway that runs through Albin, from mile markers 15.7-16.2.

Crews will then address a section of US Highway 85/S. Greeley Highway from mile markers 3.9-7.3 in September. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for travelers through this project.

Motorists will likely encounter travel delays through the work zone, including potential lane shifts and lowered speed limits. Travelers should take it slow and stay alert for changing construction patterns.

The work is expected to be completed in October.  All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

