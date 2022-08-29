Armed Felon Arrested, Missing Juvenile Found by Border Patrol

CAMPO, Calif., – San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted felon driving with a fifteen-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. A loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat was also found.

On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling near the Golden Acorn Casino observed a 2009 BMW sedan leave the parking lot and park on Crestwood Road under the Interstate 8 overpass.

Agents approached the vehicle, at that time, they began questioning the occupants of the vehicle. The occupants were asked for identification and that is when the driver was determined to be a 36-year-old male and the passenger a 15-year-old female.

Record checks revealed the driver to be a United States citizen with a previous felony conviction. The juvenile passenger was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona.

Believing the juvenile was in danger, agents contacted the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for assistance. Deputies with the Pine Valley Sheriff's Substation arrived on scene and took custody of the driver, car and loaded gun. The minor was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“I am proud of the great work our Border Patrol agents demonstrated in stopping this convicted felon and rescuing this young girl from harm,” said Chief Border Patrol Aaron M. Heitke. “Our agents patrol the border day and night to keep dangerous criminals from entering our communities.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

