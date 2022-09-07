Submit Release
Waveband Communications to Attend Firehouse Expo 2022

Waveband Communications Logo

Waveband Communications Inc.

Firehouse Expo in Gold

Firehouse Expo

Dual Muff Headset sitting on top of head.

Dual Muff Headset for Two-Way Radio

Waveband Communications will exhibit at the Firehouse Expo in Columbus, Ohio showcasing two-way radio accessories to first responders.

ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, a two-way radio accessories company, will exhibit at Firehouse Expo, an organization dedicated to supporting the fire service, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, in Columbus, Ohio, from September 28th to September 30th, 2022, to showcase two-way radio accessories to first responders across the country.

Waveband Communications can be found at booth 1432 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center at 400 N High Street, Columbus Ohio 43215. The exhibition hours of operation are Wednesday, September 28th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Thursday, September 29th from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, and Friday, September 30th from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to attend the Firehouse Expo for the first time.” Says Nick Hohman, President of Waveband Communications. “Communication is critical amongst firefighters and similar professionals; this opportunity will help them learn about new communication solutions to keep them connected when it matters most."

The Firehouse Expo is an annual conference and expo whose mission is to provide training and education opportunities to help fire services enhance their skills and advance in their career. The Expo will feature workshops, networking events, hands-on training, an exhibition floor, and a conference program.

Waveband Communications will showcase various two-way radio accessories designed to enhance first responders’ communication including,
• Dual Muff Noise Canceling Headset
• USA Made Genuine Leather Cases and Straps
• Intrinsically Safe Long-Lasting Batteries
• And more.

For over 20 years, Waveband Communications has helped improve communication across thousands of agencies across the country with the help of two-way radio accessories. The accessories are compatible with the largest names in radios including Motorola, Harris, Kenwood, and more.

To learn more about the Firehouse Expo and Conference and how you can attend, visit www.firehouseexpo.com.

