Waveband Communications Introduces Bluetooth Earpiece
Recently released noise-canceling Bluetooth earpiece for connection to two Bluetooth-enabled devices at a time.
By giving our customers the option to choose Bluetooth accessories gives them the ability to communicate without wires and stay hands-free”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waveband Communications, a two-way radio accessories manufacturer, today announced the release of the Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earpiece for hands-free communication.
— Taylor Thomas
The Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earpiece features the latest V5.1 Bluetooth technology. With Multipoint connectivity this earpiece provides a connection to two separate devices at the same time. Built-in noise-canceling microphones reduce loud noise and wind enabling clear communication.
The Bluetooth earpiece is compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices including iPhone, Android, mobile phones, tablets, and two-way radios. The ergonomic design sits comfortably around the ear while the soft silicone earbuds, available in small, medium, and large, reduce ear fatigue delivering all-day comfort.
“By giving our customers the option to choose Bluetooth accessories gives them the ability to communicate without wires and stay hands-free.” Says Taylor Thomas, Marketing Manager at Waveband Communications. “We’re always looking for opportunities to expand our Bluetooth accessories and we’ve been receiving positive feedback from users on this new earpiece.”
Keep connected to up to 10 meters (32 feet) with around 12-13 hours of talk time on a built-in 110 Mah battery. Answer and ends calls, activate Siri/ Voice assistant, control the volume, mute, power on and off, and switch to the next track all on the earpiece.
The Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earpiece is found exclusively on Waveband Communications and is listed at 44.97 USD.
The Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earpiece includes 1 carrying case, 1 Bluetooth earpiece, 1 small, medium, and large replacement earbud, and 1 USB charging cable.
About Waveband Communications
Waveband Communications is a two-way radio accessories manufacturer for the largest names in the radio industry including Motorola, Kenwood, Harris, ICOM, and more. Our product line includes speaker microphones, antennas, surveillance kits, earpieces, and more. Interested in improving your team’s radios, visit us at www.wvbandcoms.com
