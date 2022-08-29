Submit Release
Monday, August 29

AR-15-style rifles are on display at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank, Calif.

Most Americans believe gun violence is increasing, want stronger gun laws, poll finds
Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter, according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions, including many that are supported by majorities of Republicans and gun owners. Overall, 8 in 10 Americans perceive that gun violence is increasing around the country, and about two-thirds say it’s increasing in their state, though less than half believe it’s increasing in their community, the poll shows. The question of how to prevent such violence has long divided politicians and many voters, making it difficult to change gun laws. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Jae C. Hong)

Meltwater flows from the Greenland ice sheet into the Baffin Bay near Pituffik, Greenland

Greenland ice sheet set to raise sea levels by nearly a foot, study finds
Human-driven climate change has set in motion massive ice losses in Greenland that couldn’t be halted even if the world stopped emitting greenhouse gases today, according to a new study published Monday. The findings in Nature Climate Change project that it is now inevitable that 3.3 percent of the Greenland ice sheet will melt — equal to 110 trillion tons of ice, the researchers said. That will trigger nearly a foot of global sea-level rise. The predictions are more dire than other forecasts, though they use different assumptions. While the study did not specify a time frame for the melting and sea-level rise, the authors suggested much of it can play out between now and the year 2100. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Kerem Yucel)

A parent’s guide to mental health as school starts back up
Back-to-school shopping, last-minute plans… it’s a busy time of year for parents and kids. But there’s one important thing experts say shouldn’t be left behind in the rush: Your child’s mental health. The topic may be daunting, but the conversations don’t need to be. The CDC says about 9.4% of kids ages 3 to 17 had diagnosed anxiety from 2016 to 2019 — about 6 million. About 4.4%, or 2.7 million, had diagnosed depression. Recent events are putting serious pressure on young people: The CDC says in 2021, more than a third of high school students said they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic. Continue reading at KING 5.

Associated Press
Deal reached to address 2 leaking nuke waste tanks at Hanford (Pollet)

Bellingham Herald
New scientific tools will help predict, warn about Nooksack River flooding
These are the next steps in the contested permit for the north wing dock at BP Cherry Point

Capital Press
California board drives electric car, truck mandate in Washington
Environmental group challenges new gas pipeline, generator

The Daily News
Cowlitz County court case backlog frustrates, tires victims
Cowlitz County schools face continued enrollment drops
Ex-City Hall staffer is demanding info on all Woodland utility customers

Everett Herald
Tulalip Tribes opening methadone clinic ‘to try to prevent death’
Overdoses on the rise in Snohomish County, sheriff’s office warns

Journal of the San Juan Islands
Ticks widespread in islands but diseases rare, study finds

News Tribune
A healthcare crisis was looming: these local colleges made sure that would not happen

Peninsula Daily News
Dam removal topic of gathering

Puget Sound Business Journal
Too good to be true? Aplan to reduce homelessness in downtown Seattle won support of business leaders. But the new program is facing tough questions.
Opinion: New Privacy Bill is Good for Everyone

Seattle Times
Seattle Fire Department staff shortage forces extreme hours, $37.7M of OT
Free COVID tests going away, federal government says
Cities, counties push for new bike and pedestrian money from WA state
Kent teachers strike continues; no classes Monday

Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit County COVID-19 case numbers take another drop
Food banks strained by rising needs, rising costs
Skagit Valley farmers predict yields to be below average

Spokesman Review
‘Almost a daily constant struggle’: As cyberattacks mount in Washington, EWU professor preaches caution to government agencies

Tri-City Herald
First quarter retail sales are strong. Here’s why Pasco’s jumped by almost $200 million

Washington Post
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents already examined by FBI, Justice Dept. tells judge
Artemis I launch scrubbed as engine problem defies fast fix
The world is moving on from the pandemic. Not these covid long-haulers.

Yakima Herald-Republic
Long COVID resources are scarce in Yakima County and across the state
Former director of Dispute Resolution Center working with church leaders and others to dismantle the Doctrine of Discovery

KING 5 TV (NBC)
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
Kent School District considers lawsuit against teachers union behind the strike

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Teachers’ strike in Kent Public Schools continues as both sides look to reach agreement

KNKX Public Radio
Vancouver considers 2 new ‘Safe Stay’ sites for homeless people after initial successes

KUOW Public Radio
Washington state plans for rollout of new Covid-19 booster
Breaching the four Lower Snake River dams not an option right now, say Murray, Inslee
Why suppressing wildfires may be making the Western fire crisis worse
Early signs suggest monkeypox may be slowing in the U.S.
Monkeypox outbreak spreads in WA

Crosscut
PNW schools scramble to find staff before the start of classes

The Stranger
Black Business Groups, Unions Split Over Cannabis Equity Task Force

