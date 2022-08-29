Modern Home Eight Miles From Washington D.C. to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

1120 Guilford Court, Near Washington D.C., Virginia Open great room with clean lines & natural wood details Gourmet kitchen with hearth pizza oven and WiFi enabled oven Entertainment-ready upstairs bonus area with skylight Luxurious home with modern style inspired by Piet Mondrian

In cooperation with Ron Mangas of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, this property will auction Without Reserve in September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

This home makes me smile; there are so many thoughtful and clever details that incite a joyful excitement, and it happens again and again throughout every space!” — Ron Mangas, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, LLC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the Washington D.C. region's most exciting offerings today, 1120 Guilford Court raises the bar for all-new construction in the coveted community of McLean, Virginia, and will auction in September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their September Global Sale. Currently listed for $8.7 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agent Ron Mangas of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 8 September and gavel 15 September live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This home makes me smile; there are so many thoughtful and clever details that incite a joyful excitement, and it happens again and again throughout every space!” - Ron Mangas, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, LLC

Located just eight miles from Washington, D.C., McLean sits along the banks of the Potomac River, and is one of the most beautiful areas of Fairfax County. Starting with remarkable inspirations like the stylistic cues from Piet Mondrian, this retreat combines architectural principles from the modernists of the 20th century, finished with contemporary sensibilities, innovative technology, and amenities most desired in a luxury home.

1120 Guilford Court is a 8,445-square-foot home on .51 acres of land. This modern estate is rich with incredible reclamation in materials too, transforming materials of the home that previously occupied the site to create remarkable functional and decorative elements of the new home. There are natural materials sourced from carefully salvaged trees that were milled to create architectural details, shelving, and even doors. The exterior brick is imported from Spain and the interior hardwood floors and shelves are custom-milled from local white oak and maple from the property. This home elevates and celebrates its antecedence—built from inspired ideas that culminate into a finished inspiration in itself.

The interior features a gourmet kitchen with restaurant-grade appliances and many focal points like the helix-style staircase that draws you upward to the skylit second floor. Multi-slide patio doors extend the entertaining space to the backyard allowing use and ease to the home's unique, geometric spa pool and outdoor stone patio.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the September Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

1120 Guilford Court is available for showings daily 1-4pm and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

1120 Guilford Court | Near Washington D.C., VA