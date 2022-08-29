Township of Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania, OpenGov Partner on Innovative Online Permitting Software

The need for online permitting software and code enforcement became apparent in the Township of Lower Makefield during the pandemic. See why they chose OpenGov.

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After struggling through the pandemic without online permitting or code enforcement, leaders in the Township of Lower Makefield, PA, knew they had to make a change, so they partnered with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, for online permitting software.The Township, located across from Trenton, NJ, on the Delaware River, is part of the Philadelphia metro area. The Township’s Community Development staff had been struggling with legacy software for years. Then, when the pandemic hit, the team quickly realized the need for cloud-based digital permitting and code enforcement. After evaluating 12 vendors, staff unanimously chose OpenGov Citizen Services for its intuitiveness, ease of use, and configurability.With OpenGov Citizen Services, permitting and licensing no longer requires face-to-face interaction. Instead, staff will have the ability to design forms and workflows using a drag-and-drop, no code interface. Customers then log into the self-service portal, where a short questionnaire guides them to the correct application. Customers can view and submit applications, as well as pay needed fees, within the portal, increasing their satisfaction and reducing staff workload. Customers also can log onto a user-friendly code enforcement portal to report violations or pay fees related to Township codes. The portal will help keep the Township cleaner and safer.The Township of Lower Makefield joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed purpose built for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.