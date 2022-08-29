Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,889 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Offers Suicide Prevention Training for Rural Faith Leaders

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are teaming up to offer conferences on Suicide Prevention for Rural Faith Leaders in Brainerd on September 17, 2022 and in Mankato on September 29, 2022.

Rural clergy and lay leaders of all faiths and denominations are welcome.

“Suicide can be prevented, and help is available,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “When someone is struggling, talking about suicide does not plant the idea in their head. It can help for them to know you are willing to talk about it and creates a safe opportunity to share their thoughts. We’re grateful our community leaders are creating a space to have those conversations.”

“Rural communities tend to be pretty close-knit, and suicides touch a lot of people when they happen,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Faith often plays a big role in the lives of farm families, so pastors and lay leaders can play a critical role in preventing these deaths.”

The conference will:

  • Increase rural faith leaders’ understanding about suicide and how they can play a role in suicide prevention. 
  • Provide high quality information and resources that will help their communities prevent suicide. 
  • Help faith leaders provide care and support to those affected by suicide to promote healing and prevent further suicides.

Speakers will include:

  • Deacon Ed Shoener, President of the Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers
  • Scott Roeder, Founder of Jackson Roeder Memorial Fund
  • Dan Reidenberg Psy D., Executive Director of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE)
  • Ann Ellison, Director Interfaith Health at M Health Fairview 

The agenda and speakers are identical at both locations, but panelists vary and may include Bishop William Tesch, ELCA; Cassandra Linkenmeyer, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; Chaplain (Colonel-Retired) Glen Bloomstrom, LivingWorks Education; and others.

The conference is free, but pre-registration is required. Register online or by phone at 218-308-2148 (Bemidji) or 507-344-2747 (Mankato).

This event is partially underwritten by Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Program award #2021-70035461 from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Other sponsors include Alluma, Minnesota State/AgCentric, Jackson Roeder Memorial Fund, LivingWorks Faith, Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Minnesota Farmers Union, Minnesota Soybean Growers Association,  and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service – Minnesota.

###

Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications
651-201-6629
Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

Erin McHenry Wolf, MDH Communications
651-201-3532
erin.mchenry@state.mn.us

 

You just read:

Minnesota Offers Suicide Prevention Training for Rural Faith Leaders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.