A Place Called Home Announces 2nd Annual "El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Vuelve"
El Centro Del Sur: Vuelve curates three exceptional plays presented by Los Angeles Music and Art School, Company of Angels, and Ric Salinas of Culture Clash.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place Called Home (APCH), a transformative youth and community center serving South Central Los Angeles, announces the return of El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Vuelve presented FREE, and in person, to the community to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
El Centro Del Sur Latinx Theater Festival’s three participating productions include: Black Butterfly, Jaguar Girl, Piñata Woman and Other Superhero Girls, Like Me presented by Los Angeles Music and Art School (LAMusArt); Lolo presented by Company of Angels; and ‘57 Chevy performed by Ric Salinas of Culture Clash. These family-friendly (PG / TV-14) productions feature all Latinx casts, writers, directors, designers, and crew. The festival is produced in part by teenagers in APCH Theater Program’s Advanced Classes in Theater (ACT@APCH).
The inaugural 2021 festival, forced to take place as online streamed presentations due to the pandemic, was funded in part by the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts. This year’s festival will be presented as originally conceived, a weekend-long community celebration to take place live on stage in The Bridge Theater at A Place Called Home!
“We are very excited to return to live performances in our new and wonderful Bridge Theater at A Place Called Home. Bringing relevant and exciting Latinx theater to historic Central Avenue has been our goal since conceiving of this festival in 2019, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate once again with our community, our members, and the incredible Latinx talent that calls Los Angeles home. With this year’s live in person festival, we will continue to make El Centro del Sur a much anticipated yearly event.” said Efrain Schunior, Festival Director and APCH Theater Program Manager.
Jewel Delegall, APCH Chief Programs Officer shared, “We opened the Bridge Theater at A Place Called Home in 2017 as a place for our members to explore, and for the surrounding community to engage and be moved by new thoughts and experiences. We celebrate being back in person and look forward to seeing all of the talent and creativity that our Theater Program and partner artists will bring to the Bridge Theater at A Place Called Home this season.”
El Centro De Sur Latinx Theater Festival schedule is as follows: Fri. Sept. 9 @ 8 pm, Black Butterfly, Jaguar Girl, Piñata Woman and Other Superhero Girls, Like Me presented by LAMusArt; Sat. Sept. 10 @ 8 pm, Lolo presented by Company of Angels; and Sun Sept 11 @ 6 pm, ‘57 Chevy performed by Ric Salinas of Culture Clash; All productions are FREE and are followed by a Q&A. For tickets, you must reserve here: www.apch.org/elcentrodelsur
*Please note: all guests must adhere to A Place Called Home’s Covid-19 policies and procedures as follows:
Temperature checks will be conducted at the door and masks will be required while inside APCH.
About the Productions:
Black Butterfly, Jaguar Girl, Piñata Woman and Other Superhero Girls, Like Me, The sixty minute play tells the story of five young girls going through adolescence in gritty East LA and finding their voices through the written word. Told through monologues, vignettes, and poetic interludes, Black Butterfly… gives an honest and compelling voice to the painful, wistful, and amusing experiences of their urban adolescence.
Lolo, presented by Company of Angels: Lorraine “Lolo” Lopez is forced to return home from college upon the sudden loss of her father, Cesar Lopez, a pillar in the Baldwin Park community whose life work had been put into his shop, Lopez Auto, and his classic car. Faced with the news that her mother cannot run the shop without her and that her half-brother wants his piece of the pie, Lolo must make the difficult choice of staying on her own path or picking up where her father left off.
‘57 Chevy, Ric Salinas of Culture Clash stars in this hilarious one-man comedy written by Cris Franco that chronicles the misadventures of “double immigrants” who first moved from their homelands to the U.S. barrios in search of opportunity – then moved on up into suburbs in search of color TV and the middle-class American dream! ’57 Chevy takes the audience for a ride as Cris grows up with his sisters, his friends, his cousins, his Mom, but most especially with his Dad, who teaches his son that “life is work and work is life.”
About A Place Called Home:
A Place Called Home is a transformational youth and community center based in South Central Los Angeles. Founded in 1993 as a safe space for young people facing poverty and systemic adversity, APCH provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions, and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. To learn more visit: apch.org
