Meeting Notice: State Meat Processing Inspection Feasibility Study Task Force to meet September 7

ANNAPOLIS, MD– The State Meat Processing Inspection Feasibility Study Task Force will have a virtual meeting on Wednesday, September 7, 2o22 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. For information and to RSVP please contact MDA Assistant Secretary Cassie Shirk, cassie.shirk@maryland.gov.
