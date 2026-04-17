April 17, 2026

USDA Designates Nine Maryland Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas Following Severe Drought

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 17, 2026) – Due to ongoing dry conditions during the growing season, nine counties in Maryland have received drought disaster designations from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Farmers in the primary designated counties of Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington are now eligible for certain assistance from the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA).

This drought disaster assistance includes FSA emergency loans. Provided that eligibility requirements are met, the FSA will assess each emergency loan application individually to consider specific circumstances and needs. Farmers in eligible localities have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for these emergency loans.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season ranging from severe for eight or more weeks to extreme or exceptional.

For more information on available assistance programs and the application process, please visit the Maryland FSA State Office website at www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Maryland