Digitalage Delivers a one-two punch with D-Podcast™ added to their slate

We have created an intuitive step-by-step podcast creation process for both novices and pros alike. ”TEMECUAL, CA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hop-on announced today that Digitalage has developed D-Podcast™ on the heels of announcing D-Comix™. A One Stop Shop for Podcast Creators.
Peter Michaels, Chairman of Digitalage says, “We want Digitalage to be a center for all creators, including video and audio podcasters. We recognize that podcasters want to extend their brand, expand their audience and are intrigued how Digitalage’s Web3 social media network can be integrated into a podcast service. This makes us different from other web2 platforms. Even though Twitter announced podcasts, they are hiding it under the Spaces tab, which does not make sense. Hence, our naming convention clearly labelling and branding our service.”
Not only can users find their favorite podcasters, but creators will have access to Digitalage’s creator tools to create their podcasts from video capture to editing and music integration.
Robust features include screen-sharing, separate track recording for video-audio of more than five guests including remotes, audio enhancing, script assistant, and speech recognition for automatic transcription in up to 80 languages, to call out a few.
Michaels adds, “We have created an intuitive step-by-step podcast creation process for both novices and pros alike. We will provide helpful tips, videos and articles to help you along your creation path.”
In D-Podcast™, creator’s access to Digitalage’s paywall features and can create their own subscription tiers, a fair and equitable business model with complete transparency. Sharing and notification features access Digitalage’s social media network to amplify promotion. You can easily add branding elements, create trailers or promos, and add your own merchandise store.
D-Podcast™ has trademark and provisional patents pending.
About Hop-on
Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.
About Digitalage:
The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.
