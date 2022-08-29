Digitalage’s WEB3 Social Media Platform Continues to Dazzle with D-Comix™ added to their slate of Content Variety
Digitalage has developed D-Comix™, a destination for Comic Book and Graphic Novel Creators , publishers and fandom alike.
Hop-on (OTCBB:OTC: HPNN)
This makes us very different than TikTok”TEMECULA, CA, USA, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announced today that Digitalage has developed D-Comix™, a destination for Comic Book and Graphic Novel Creators , publishers and fandom alike. It will be part of the soon to launch Digitalage Web3 social media platform. It delivers on the line “Something for Everyone.” Digitalage recognized the huge fan base of comics and the growing trend of independent publishing.
— Peter Michaels, Chairman
Peter Michaels, Chairman of Digitalage says, “We want Digitalage to be a center for all creators. With the success of subscription model platforms like Patreon and OnlyFans, we are opening up our paywall to be inclusive of all types of content. This makes us very different than TikTok.”
Comic book creators can upload their existing digital library to D-Comix™ and determine their own subscription models. The experience is a single page vertical infinite scroll that includes community features similar to Spotify accessing the social media network of Digitalage.
Future road mapping will include minting smart contracts using Cardano around the artwork and building engagement through gamification, reward tokens and cross promotion. Digitalage will reward collectors, participants and NFT holders with an expansive slate of benefits as the storyworld and ecosystem matures. In the future, D-Comix™ Originals will also be next gen community storytelling generated by fandom.
Users will always have a choice to read their favorite comics with and without ads, based on their Digitalage subscription level.
Michaels adds, “We won’t be a publisher in the initial rollout as we want to welcome both the Indie publishers as well as Marvel and DC. Our brand extension model is also appealing to the growing trend of multi-channel strategies, which many creators are pursuing as they are frustrated with payment models on other platforms but don’t want to abandon their audience. We want them to bring their audience here for a much more immersive experience.”
D-Comix™ has trademark and provisional patents pending.
About Hop-on
Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.
About Digitalage:
The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.
Digitalage's Comix Comes to Life