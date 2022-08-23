Hop-on Scheduling Change Per Nevada States Rules Zoom Shareholder Meeting
Hop-on (OTCBB:OTC: HPNN)TEMECULA, CA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announces our upcoming shareholder meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans. The meeting will be held on September 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM PST via Zoom.
The Zoom and call-in information are:
Shareholders and the public are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: September 2, 2022, 01:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qd-Gspj4oEtUPZOE605FFUTraWXGoMECK
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic with restrictions on travel and gathering, the shareholder meeting will be held online with details to be provided in a later communication.
The agenda is currently set to include the following topics:
- The launching of the Digitalage platform.
- Highlight new features including D-Comics and D-Podcasts
- The Andreas Timeline
- Investor Updates
- Digitalage Social Club updates
- UX Update
- Discussion of new LOI for $3,000,000 terms and conditions
Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on stated, “It has come to my attention that the State of Nevada requires at least a 10-day notice of the shareholders meeting. A long-time shareholder made the request because they will not have access to a phone of computer on the proposed date.”
As Digitalage prepares to launch its own Web3 social media platform, soon after, OOVETM the DNA of DRM, will be available as a service and technology to help ALL content owners and distributors, whether you are on the platform or not.
OOVE(TM) by Digitalage is in the process of filing provisional patents and trademarks.
About Hop-on
Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.
About Digitalage:
The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.
Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.
