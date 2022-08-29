Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 5.45% Forecast by 2028

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the metal finishing chemicals market will witness a CAGR of 5.45% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Metal finishing chemicals are used to preserve automotive interior and exterior parts from corrosion and premature wear. These chemicals are also used to improve the appearance of the parts by smoothing them out. The amount of moisture in the air can cause corrosion and, as a result, damage to the metal sections of the car. As a result, manufacturers offer unique metal coating to protect automotive metal parts from corrosion.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The metal finishing chemicals market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to metal finishing chemicals market.

The major players covered in the metal finishing chemicals market report DOW, NOF CORPORATION., ELEMENTIS PLC., Atotech, Chemetall GmbH, Coral, Houghton International Inc., McGean-Rohco Inc., A Brite Company, COVENTYA International, C.Uyemura & CO.,LTD., Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited., Industrial Metal Finishing, Inc., Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC, Quaker Chemical Corporation, RASCHIG GmbH., Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co.,Ltd, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The growing number of applications from automotive industry is amongst the major factor influencing the growth of the metal finishing chemicals market. The high growth of printed circuit board industry, rise in the usages of chemicals in aerospace maintenance, repair and overhauls, favorable policies of the government are also likely to enhance the growth of the metal finishing chemicals market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Furthermore, rising demand of bio based cleaning chemicals along with rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle will further create ample opportunities for the growth of the metal finishing chemicals market in the above mentioned forecast period.

GLOBAL METAL FINISHING CHEMICALS MARKET SCOPE AND MARKET SIZE

Metal finishing chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, process, material, and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, metal finishing chemicals market is segmented into plating chemicals, proprietary chemicals, cleaning chemicals, and conversion coating chemicals.

On the basis of process, metal finishing chemicals market is segmented into electroplating, plating, anodizing, carbonizing, polishing, and thermal or plasma spray coating, and others. Plating has been further segmented into immersion plating, and electroless plating. Polishing has been further segmented as electropolishing.

On the basis of material, metal finishing chemicals market is segmented into zinc, nickel, chromium, aluminum, copper, precious metals, and others. Nickel has been further segmented into nickel-iron, nickel-cobalt, nickel-manganese, and zinc-nickel. Chromium has been further segmented into hard chromium electroplating, decorative chromium electroplating, and trivalent chromium plating. Precious metals have been further segmented into gold, silver, and platinum.

On the basis of end-use industry, metal finishing chemicals market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, aerospace & defence, construction, and others. Automotive has been further segmented into shock absorbers, heat sinks, gears, cylinders, and capacitors. Electrical & electronics have been further segmented into semiconductors, PCBS (printed circuit boards), capacitors, and resistors. Aerospace & defence has been further segmented into aircraft engines, landing gear, bolts, valve components, and satellite & rocket components.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Metal Finishing Chemicals market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Metal Finishing Chemicals market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Metal Finishing Chemicals within the region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Metal Finishing Chemicals market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Quantifiable Data:

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Metal Finishing Chemicals revenue and growth rate by market (history and forecast)

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Sales revenue, volume and Y-O-Y growth rate (base year) of Metal Finishing Chemicals market

Key Research: Industry experts from the global Metal Finishing Chemicals Industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations, were the main source of collection of data. To collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects, we interviewed all major sources.

Secondary Research: Critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications, was the primary focus of secondary research. Market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development, has also been done to provide a detailed picture of the current market situation.

Qualitative data: Includes factors affecting or influencing market dynamics and market growth. To list some names in related sections

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

