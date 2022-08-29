Chef Tigist Reda to host “Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray” in partnership with HPN4Tigray
More than 20 of Chicago's most celebrated chefs will be featured at the benefitCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago chefs are stepping up in support of the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6p-9p, Tigray native, chef Tigist Reda, will host “Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray”, in partnership with Health Professionals Network for Tigray (HPN4Tigray). The benefit takes place at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, and is organized by chef Sarah Stegner, Eda Davidman, chef Tony Priolo, and Darren Gest – the team behind "Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine", which raised over $600,000 this past March. Jodi Fyfe of The Paramount Group will also be joining as a member of the organizing team. Ticket holders will enjoy world class cuisine from more than 20 of Chicago's most renowned chefs with performances throughout the evening and a merchandise marketplace, all within the backdrop of an iconic landmark building from the late 1800s. Proceeds from the event will directly support humanitarian relief for women and children in Tigray, and refugees in Sudan.
For more than two years, Tigray has been the center of a humanitarian crisis fueled by war and the denial of humanitarian aid. Since July 2021, there’s been an enforced communications blackout, denied access to banking, and ethnic violence toward thousands of civilians. As a result, chef Tigist has lost contact with friends and family. “I haven't spoken to my 68 year old mom for over a year,” she shared. “During this time, I also learned my baby brother and his wife had a little girl, but only from a few pictures sent via WhatsApp from the besieged Tigray. Since phone and banking systems are shut down, there’s no way for me to get them help or inquire about their safety firsthand.” Tigist turned to her chef community for help, and they listened, rallying together in support of her efforts to raise funds for the people of Tigray.
Proceeds from “Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray” will fund disaster relief projects headed by HPN4Tigray: a nonprofit, and non-partisan organization committed to improving access to healthcare and unmet humanitarian needs. Ticket and vendor sales will go directly toward purchasing food aid, life-saving emergency supplies, medication, medical supplies, and more. “Last year we raised $110,000 with the help of 16 On Center and The Paramount Group, which helped build the HPN4Tigray wellness center for women and children in a Tenedba refugee camp”, said chef Tigist. “This year, with the help of the Chicago hospitality community, we are confident in raising even more funds to support the welfare of the women and children in Tigray.”
CHEF LINEUP
Art Smith: Reunion
Beverly Kim & Johnny Clark: Wherewithall
Bill Kim: Urban Belly
Brian Jupiter: Ina Mae
Cliff Rome: Rome's Joy Catering
Dana Cree: Pretty Cool Ice Cream
Darnell Reed: Luella's Southern Kitchen
Devon Quinn: Eden
Erick Williams: Virtue, Daisy’s Po’ Boy and Tavern
Giuseppe Tentori: GT Prime
Jason Hammel & Andrew Holladay: Lula Café
Jenner Tomaska: Esme’
Joseph Flamm: Rose Mary
Lamar Moore: River North Dining & Entertainment
Louie Alexakis & Nikolaos Kapernaros: Avli
Matthias Merges: Folkart Management
Martial Noguier: Bistronomic
Mary Aregoni: Saigon Sisters
Noah Sandoval: Pizza Friendly Pizza, 16 on Center
Paul Kahan & Greg Wade: Publican Quality Bread
RIck Bayless & Zach Steen: Frontera Grill
Sarah Stegner & George Bumbaris: Prairie Grass Cafe
Tigist Reda: Demera
Tony Priolo: Piccolo Sogno
IMAGERY
Click here for images from chef Tigist Reda’s recent trip to a Sudan refugee camp.
TICKET SALES + INFO
Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at the door or by visiting www.givebutter.com/EXKQu4. The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture is located at 3015 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622. Attire is casual and parking will be onsite, along with street parking. Receipts for this event will be issued by Health Professionals Network for Tigray (HPN4Tigray) which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-religious, and non-partisan organization.
ABOUT HPN4TIGRAY
Health Professionals Network for Tigray (HPN4Tigray) is a nonprofit, and non-partisan organization that is committed to improving access to healthcare. The organisation aims to provide support for the unmet humanitarian needs in Tigray, the northernmost region of Ethiopia. In November 2020, HPN4Tigray was founded by a group of doctors and other professionals in the United States in response to the human suffering caused by the ongoing war on Tigray. War, past and present, has greatly impacted and shaped the lives of all HPN4Tigray’s founding members. To learn more about HPN4Tigray, please visit www.hpn4tigray.org.
