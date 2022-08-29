Submit Release
Intersection Closures at Madelyn and Meadow Avenues Scheduled for 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Contact:  Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that starting Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues will be closed for approximately five days as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. 

This closure will take effect once crews reopen the intersection at 41st Street and Terry Avenue, which has been closed since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, for paving.

During both intersection closures, one lane in each direction will remain open on the south side of 41st Street, and Marion Road will be open to through traffic. Motorists should use signalized intersections to make left turns.


Looking Ahead:

Intermittent intersection closures on 41st Street between Terry Avenue and Meadow Avenue will continue as work progresses east toward Interstate 29 through early fall. Closures will alternate with at least one intersection open at all times.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

For additional details, visit the project website at www.41stddi.com. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

