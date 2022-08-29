Submit Release
NDDOT adds two new languages for online driver’s license testing

BISMARCK, N.D.– The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced today the addition of two languages to the online driver’s license knowledge testing service. 

The new languages include Dari and Pashto. There are now 14 languages available online for customers to choose from.  

“This was a great opportunity to expand our services and provide customers with more options for driver’s license testing,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT driver license division director. “It's simple to register, available 24/7 and testing can be done immediately from anywhere with internet access." 

The online test costs $10 and customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera to take the test. Tablets and smartphones are not supported. 

Once a customer passes the test, they will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at their local driver’s license office. There they will provide the required documentation and receive a learner’s permit. 

Since online testing began in December 2021, there have been more than 4,500 online tests completed. 

For more information, please visit nd.dot.gov. 

 - ### - 

 

MEDIA CONACT: 
David Finley 
drfinley@nd.gov 
701.328.4444 

