Landmark Resort's $3 Million Valued Waterpark Is Now Open

Newest Waterpark To Debut In Myrtle Beach

We are so excited to offer this to our visitors.” — Kelly Simmons

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landmark Resort, one of the largest resorts in the Myrtle Beach area, has just announced the opening of its massive new Myrtle Beach waterpark.

“This is a momentous addition to our resort,” said Kelly Simmons, Vacation Myrtle Beach marketing director. “We always want to provide our guests with a unique, fun, and enjoyable vacation experience. Adding a new waterpark to their Myrtle Beach vacation was the perfect way to do this.”

The new H2oasis Waterpark is spread over a gated 9,800-square-foot space and is valued at over $3 million. Located on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, opposite the 500-plus-room Landmark Resort, the seasonal waterpark is an exclusive world-class amenity included for guests who stay through the on-site rental program.

“We know the family-friendly waterpark will be immensely popular among our Landmark Resort guests and we are excited to see their smiles and the joy on their faces after they ride down the slides for the first time,” said Simmons.

The brand-new facility features an array of slides and water play options. The three massive waterslides feature an eye-catching look; sitting at 40 feet tall each is an enclosed 32” diameter slide that stretches 238 feet long. These bright, colorful, body slides have 396 gallons of rushing water flowing down each slide every minute.

“These slides will be both fun and thrilling for guests to enjoy. It’s such a unique amenity to have at a Myrtle Beach resort, and we are so excited to offer this to our visitors,” said Simmons.

Younger children will enjoy the kids’ jungled-themed aquatic play zone, with the star attraction being a four-foot-tall kids’ lion slide surrounded by interactive water jets, parrots, dump buckets, and a waterfall mushroom fountain.

Landmark Resort’s waterpark will be open seasonally through October 23, 2022, and will reopen for the season in early spring of 2023.

The Myrtle Beach resort also offers guests 13 additional water features including a massive indoor pool complex, two 300-foot-long lazy river rides, a large outdoor pool, and six hot tubs.

Vacationers are encouraged to book as early as possible at LandmarkResort.com

