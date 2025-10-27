Crown Reef Beach Resort & Waterpark Invites Locals to Two-Night Staycation Getaway with Food Credit & Waterpark Access

Crown Reef Resort is offering a specially priced two-night package in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a quick escape without leaving town? Crown Reef Beach Resort & Waterpark is welcoming residents of the Grand Strand and beyond to enjoy some much-needed beach time with its limited-time Tides & Tasting Package.

Tides & Tasting Package Details:

• Book a 2-night stay Sunday through Thursday, in an Oceanfront Room for just $99+.

• You’ll also receive a $99 food credit to use during your stay.

• You’ll enjoy full access to the resort’s year-round waterpark, making it perfect for families, couples, or friends.

• Upgrade options are available:

• +$10 per night for Oceanfront Efficiencies

• +$25 per night for Oceanfront 1-Bedroom Suites

• +$35 per night for Oceanfront Whirlpool 1-Bedroom Suites

• Weekend stays? Just +$25 per night.

• Optional add-on: 50% off souvenir Salty Cups with unlimited soda refills throughout your stay.

• Taxes and reduced fees are additional.

• Stay dates are valid through November 26, 2025.

Whether you’re a local looking for a mini escape from the routine or a visitor making the most of Myrtle Beach, this package offers value, fun, and beachfront comfort.

Why this is a great local staycation:

• Skip the long travel yet feel like you’re on vacation.

• Access to the seasonally enclosed waterpark makes it a fun option for families wanting a mini break.

• The $99 food credit adds to the value and encourages guests to enjoy on-site dining without extra cost.

• Upgrades give options for more space and comfort, but most of Crown Reef’s rooms are oceanfront, so there are plenty of great views for everyone.

• The weekday booking frame keeps things relaxed and less crowded.

About Crown Reef:

Crown Reef Beach Resort & Waterpark is an oceanfront resort located in Myrtle Beach, offering family-friendly amenities including a massive year-round waterpark, heated pools, a lazy river, hot tubs, Myrtle Beach’s largest resort arcade featuring nearly 80 games, oceanfront rooms and suites, on-site dining, and more. It’s designed to deliver both the excitement of a beach vacation and the comfort of a resort stay.

How to book:

Visit CrownReef.com or call (800) 291-6598 and reference the “Tides & Tasting Package” to book your next Myrtle Beach stay.

Vacation Myrtle Beach is Myrtle Beach’s largest all-oceanfront resort group, comprised of the most exciting, fun-filled, and enjoyable places ever to experience a beach vacation! With nearly 3,000 accommodations ranging from hotel rooms and suites to one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom condos, Vacation Myrtle Beach offers an option for families, friends, and other groups of all shapes and sizes. Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts feature the best amenities and are the premier place for FUN on the East Coast. With resort waterparks, dozens of pools, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and other water features, entertainment centers, and all of the dining options you could ever want, you’ll never have such a great time without leaving the resort! Look no further than Vacation Myrtle Beach to create lasting memories and the best vacation experience ever for your family and loved ones!

