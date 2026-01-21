Ocean Escape Boardwalk Debuts as Myrtle Beach’s Latest Modern Property in Prime Oceanfront and Downtown Location

Ocean Escape Boardwalk Oceanfront has select condos that feature spacious oceanfront balconies overlooking the Boardwalk and ocean. The newest addition to Ocean Escape is conveniently located on the Boardwalk in Downtown Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach's newest condo property features one to three bedroom condos, each featuring a separate living room and full kitchen.

New oceanfront addition joins the growing Ocean Escape collection.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacation Myrtle Beach is proud to announce the grand opening of Ocean Escape Boardwalk Oceanfront, a brand-new collection of spacious vacation condos located Downtown directly on the iconic Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Ocean Escape Boardwalk Oceanfront offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom condos designed with a modern coastal feel, ranging from 900 to 1,700 square feet. Each unit is equipped with a full kitchen—including a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. The property provides guests with the convenience and flexibility of home during their stay, but with a truly unbeatable location.

This new oceanfront addition joins the growing Ocean Escape collection, which also includes two locations: one in North Myrtle Beach and one in Myrtle Beach, expanding the brand’s footprint along the Grand Strand. The Boardwalk property stands out as a premier oceanfront destination, placing guests within walking distance of many of Myrtle Beach’s top attractions, including oceanfront dining, live entertainment, the SkyWheel, 2nd Avenue Pier, arcades, shops, and the vibrant Boardwalk promenade.

Guests of Ocean Escape Boardwalk Oceanfront will be able to enjoy some of the exciting amenities at select Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts, including restaurants, arcades, pools, and even a waterpark. The Grand Opening offer allows guests to book at introductory rates while also receiving both a $50 dining certificate and a $50 arcade certificate to use during their stay of two nights or longer!

“Ocean Escape Boardwalk is a unique addition to our collection of Myrtle Beach properties,” said Matt Klugman of Vacation Myrtle Beach. “Its modern design and prime location directly on the Boardwalk give guests the opportunity to experience the fun and excitement that the heart of Downtown Myrtle Beach has to offer.”

Guests will also enjoy the convenience of contactless check-in, allowing them to begin their vacation seamlessly and stress-free.

Ocean Escape Boardwalk is located oceanfront at 700 N Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach and is now accepting reservations for upcoming stays. For more information or to book your vacation, visit OceanEscape.com.

Vacation Myrtle Beach is Myrtle Beach’s largest all-oceanfront resort group of the most exciting, fun-filled, and enjoyable places ever to experience a beach vacation! With thousands of accommodations ranging from hotel rooms and suites, to one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom condos, to beautiful beach houses, Vacation Myrtle Beach offers an option for families, friends and other groups of all shapes and sizes. Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts feature the best amenities and are the premier place for FUN on the East Coast. With resort waterparks, dozens of pools, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and other water features, entertainment centers, and all of the dining options you could ever want, you’ll never have such a great time without leaving the resort! Look no further than Vacation Myrtle Beach to create lasting memories and the best vacation experience ever for your family and loved ones!

