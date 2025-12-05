Put a Vacation Under the Tree: Vacation Myrtle Beach Launches $1 Deposit Special for 2026 Getaways

Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach is offering a special for 2026 Myrtle Beach stays. Crown Reef Resort is ready to welcome guests for their 2026 Myrtle Beach vacations.

Give the gift of sunshine: Vacation Myrtle Beach launches a $1 deposit offer for 2026 stays, available at participating oceanfront resorts.

Our Dollar Deposit Special lets guests wrap up a future getaway as the perfect holiday gift—affordable, exciting, and unforgettable.” — Matt Klugman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Vacation Myrtle Beach is inviting travelers to give the gift everyone really wants—a beach vacation. With the launch of its Dollar Deposit Special, guests can reserve their 2026 Myrtle Beach getaway for just $1 down.

Available for booking now through December 31, 2025, this limited-time offer allows families, couples, and friends to book early and secure some of the most sought-after accommodations along the Grand Strand for just a dollar.

A Dollar Today, a Vacation Tomorrow

Guests can reserve 2026 stays of three nights or longer for dates from April 1, 2026 – December 31, 2026, all for just a $1 initial deposit. With room quantities extremely limited, early booking ensures the best selection for next year’s beach escape.

“Everyone loves having a vacation to look forward to,” said Matt Klugman, Vacation Myrtle Beach Chief Operating Officer. “Our Dollar Deposit Special lets guests wrap up a future getaway as the perfect holiday gift—affordable, exciting, and unforgettable.”

Participating Properties Include Many Popular Myrtle Beach Resorts

A wide selection of Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts are participating in this offer, including:

•Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark: Home to a year-round, on-site waterpark, the largest resort arcade in the area, oceanfront accommodations, and endless family fun.

•Landmark Resort: Known for its oceanfront pool deck, on-site dining, seasonal guest-exclusive waterpark, and convenient Myrtle Beach location.

•Sea Watch Resort: A favorite for its lively pool scene, oceanfront views, and spacious condo-style accommodations.

•Beach Cove Resort: Tropical vibes meet modern amenities with all-oceanfront condos and a resort-style pool deck.

•hotel BLUE: Trendy and bold, this oceanfront resort offers a seasonal swim-up bar and a modern, beachfront atmosphere.

•Ocean Creek Resort: A 57-acre oceanfront retreat featuring a natural creek, peaceful walking paths, and family-friendly villa and lodge options.

How the Dollar Deposit Works

Guests pay only $1 at the time of booking, and the remaining deposit balance—equal to the first night’s stay, including taxes and fees, is automatically charged on March 1, 2026. Cancellations made prior to March 1 will release the reservation with no additional charges (the initial $1 is non-refundable).

Full payment for the remainder of the stay is due at check-in. Standard exclusions and limitations apply, and quantities are limited to one reservation per party.

Give the Gift of Sunshine

From family trips to romantic retreats, the Dollar Deposit Special makes it easy to surprise loved ones with something they’ll truly treasure. A wrapped confirmation email under the tree? That’s a holiday win.

For full details or to book, visit VacationMyrtleBeach.com.

###

Vacation Myrtle Beach is Myrtle Beach’s largest all-oceanfront resort group, comprised of the most exciting, fun-filled, and enjoyable places ever to experience a beach vacation! With nearly 3,000 accommodations ranging from hotel rooms and suites to one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom condos, Vacation Myrtle Beach offers an option for families, friends, and other groups of all shapes and sizes. Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts feature the best amenities and are the premier place for FUN on the East Coast. With resort waterparks, dozens of pools, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and other water features, entertainment centers, and all of the dining options you could ever want, you’ll never have such a great time without leaving the resort! Look no further than Vacation Myrtle Beach to create lasting memories and the best vacation experience ever for your family and loved ones!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.