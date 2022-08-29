WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Corridor H, Parsons to Davis construction project

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County, West Virginia. The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48). This meeting complies with federal requirements unde the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.



NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE. The public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and submit written comments on the project. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH website. Those wishing to file written comments after the meeting may send them to Travis Long, Director Technical Support Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Comments may also be submitted digitally through the WVDOH commenting website: http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment.



The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs, and activities. Please contact us as (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

The Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is one of the final pieces of the Corridor H four-lane highway project, which stretches from Weston across central West Virginia, to eventually link up with Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia. Construction is expected to start in 2024.​​