Sept. 6 Webinar Offers a "Sneak Peek" of Delta Media's new customizable, automated, AI-powered real estate tech platform

Discover DeltaNET 7 at a Free Sneak Peek Webinar Sept. 6 Delta Media is a leading and trusted technology partner of many of the best-known real estate brands.

"Next level" DeltaNET 7 CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform debuts this fall

CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta Media Group, one of America’s largest real estate technology solutions providers for brokerages, will launch a “next-level,” CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform this fall. DeltaNET 7 leverages artificial intelligence and automation with unmatched customization.

Delta Media is hosting a sneak peek webinar to showcase its new platform on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 2:00 pm ET. Free registration is at https://bit.ly/deltanet7-webinar.

In October, Delta Media launches its new DeltaNET 7 platform that creates “real estate’s most customizable, most automated all-in-one platform.”

For the first time, large real estate brokerages can create and design their own custom-branded platform to meet individual needs based on specific roles, ranging from agents to admins to other support staff. In addition, the DeltaNET 7 uniquely allows ultra-personalization that features down-to-the-button design and navigation that brokerages can fully control to amplify their brand.

Delta Media has reinvested more than $40 million into creating its technology platform. Family-owned and profitable for over 25 years, Delta is known for its exceptional reliability and on-time rollouts that exceed the performance records of the major real estate technology providers.

DeltaNET 7 is fully integrated with Delta Custom Websites and features Patent-Pending SEO, the newly customizable Delta Academy training system, and a full stack of digital marketing tools that include Delta Pitch and one click CMAs, Social Connector for automating social media, Local Showings, Properties in Motion, and Open House Connector.

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of the best-known real estate brands, including 75 LeadingRE Affiliates and over 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide.

Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.