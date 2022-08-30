TINY HOMES WITH A BIG IMPACT
Making a House A Home for Veterans in Transition
It is amazing to see this tiny home idea we had five years ago come to life to give so much comfort and peace to our most deserving population.”STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifth Street Ministries, Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council (PVAC), The Home Depot Foundation, and Purple Heart Homes (PHH) collaborated on a community project for Veterans in transition. Purple Heart Homes, with assistance from Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council and The Home Depot Foundation, built two tiny homes for Fifth Street Ministries. The tiny homes were moved from manufacturing at Purple Heart Homes to Fifth Street Ministries in January of 2022.
— John Gallina, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Purple Heart Homes
Jimmy Rice, an Army Veteran from 1978 to 1982, and Charles Hewitt, an Army Veteran from 1970 to 1975, moved into the two houses this past summer.
“We are really, really excited to have the tiny homes here! It provides more affordable housing in our community, which everyone knows is a huge need.” said Amy Freeze, Director of Development with Fifth Street Ministries.
“These homes will allow Veterans that have been homeless for an extended period of time to regain the skills and confidence to live on their own in housing,” said Michele Knapp, Executive Director of Fifth Street Ministries.
Purple Heart Homes is proud to give Jimmy and Charles the "welcome home" they deserve.
Purple Heart Homes provides housing solutions for service connected disabled and aging Veterans. From building a ramp for a Veteran of World War II, to providing home ownership opportunities to younger Veterans, their programs are designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of the Veteran population. Since the organization started in 2008, Purple Heart Homes has served almost 1,000 Veterans.
