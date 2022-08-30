ARC Resources Deploys Qube’s Continuous Emissions Monitoring Tech Across Several Sites in Alberta and British Columbia
New technology uses AI to locate and quantify methane leaks.
Data collected through Qube’s sensor system provides Arc Resources with a real-time view of air quality around our sites, which enables a quick response.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC Resources, a leading Canadian energy company with assets in Western Canada, today announced the successful deployment of Qube Technologies’ continuous emissions monitoring solution across multiple sites in northern Alberta and northeast British Columbia. The project is part of ARC Resources’ commitment to responsible development through the application of clean technologies.
— Stephanie Neilson, Manager, Regulatory and Environment at ARC Resources
In early 2022, ARC Resources partnered with Qube Technologies to provide continuous monitoring of GHG emissions and environmental conditions at multiple operating sites in the Montney. Continuous monitoring provides uninterrupted tracking and quantification of emissions, giving companies real-time data that they use for planning equipment maintenance, gas certification, and for reporting emissions to regulatory bodies.
“Continuous monitoring is an important component of emissions management. Data collected through Qube’s system provides a real-time view of air quality around our sites, which enables a quick response,” said Stephanie Neilson, Manager, Regulatory and Environment at ARC Resources. “The application of clean technologies is critical in achieving our environmental goals and targets and continuing to maintain our leading emissions performance.”
ARC Resources’ deployment of Qube’s continuous monitoring solution was made possible in part by funding from the Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN), a pan-Canadian network focused on ensuring Canada’s hydrocarbon resources are sustainably developed and integrated into the global energy systems.
“We are pleased to fund new, cost-effective technologies like Qube’s that assist industry in meeting its target of 45% methane emissions reduction by 2025”, said Glen McCrimmon, Chair of CRIN’s Technology Enablement Committee. “Collaborative projects such as this are key to achieving our vision where Canada is the global leader in clean hydrocarbons from source to end use.”
“Qube Technologies is proud to partner with progressive organizations like CRIN and ARC Resources to advance modern technology that solves high-priority environmental challenges in the energy industry”, said Alex MacGregor, CEO of Qube. “We look forward to continued partnership with ARC Resources as they take real action to meet the industry’s emissions reduction goals.”
About ARC Resources:
ARC Resources is a leading Canadian energy company with a diverse asset portfolio in the Montney resource play in Western Canada. Arc Resources takes a long-term approach to strategic thinking and delivering meaningful returns to shareholders. Learn more at www.arcresources.com.
About the Clean Energy Resource Network:
The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a pan-Canadian network focused on ensuring Canada’s hydrocarbon resources are sustainably developed and integrated into the global energy systems. CRIN, as a ‘network of networks,’ connects a vast array of skills, knowledge and experience from oil and gas and other industries to technology developers, researchers, government, investors, academia, entrepreneurs, youth, and many other sectors. By identifying industry challenges, they create a market pull to accelerate commercialization and widespread clean technology adoption with environmental, economic, and public benefits for Canada. Learn more at www.cleanresourceinnovation.com.
About Qube Technologies:
Qube is a Calgary-based environmental surveillance technology company. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube is currently working with leading operators throughout the world and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Learn more at www.qubeiot.com.
Jeremy Greene
Qube Technologies Inc.
Qube Emissions Dashboard for Tracking all Company Emissions