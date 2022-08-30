Impel’s Partnership with Dilawri Brings Advanced Digital Merchandising to Canada’s Largest Automotive Group
Online shoppers can now explore vehicles with immersive and interactive 360 WalkArounds across Dilawri's extensive dealership network
We are thrilled to be working with Dilawri to bring advanced digital merchandising solutions and enhanced customer experiences to their dealerships in Canada and the U.S.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impel, the global leader in automotive digital engagement technology, has partnered with Dilawri, Canada’s largest automotive group, to deliver more engaging digital experiences to car shoppers throughout Canada and the U.S. With this partnership, online shoppers can now explore vehicles with 360˚ virtual walkarounds on all available new and pre-owned inventory across Dilawri’s extensive network of dealerships.
— Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, Impel
Around the world, thousands of dealers use Impel’s 360˚ WalkAround technology to deliver more engaging shopper experiences. The company has created a compelling virtual showroom experience that allows consumers to explore and interact with vehicles at any time from any digital device. By automating the vehicle imaging process, Impel’s Image Cloning technology offers dealers greater merchandising consistency and operational effectiveness. Powered by an advanced image matching engine, the company’s digital merchandising platform enables dealers to capture and re-use vehicle images and 360˚ WalkArounds hundreds of times – ensuring timely and complete photo coverage for their entire vehicle inventory.
Impel’s digital engagement platform allows Dilawri to offer more consistent and engaging customer experiences throughout its network. The automotive group’s more than seventy-five franchised dealerships represent over thirty-five of the world’s most beloved automotive brands in Canada and the United States. Deeply committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, Dilawri actively seeks out opportunities to use cutting-edge technology to achieve its goals.
“As the first automotive group in Canada to adopt Impel’s advanced merchandising technology, we are excited to introduce this new technology to customers and prospects alike,” said Virginie Aubert, Dilawri’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “Dilawri and Impel share a passion for offering exceptional customer experiences. This partnership allows us to deliver an online shopping experience that is designed to result in greater engagement, transparency and, ultimately, satisfaction.”
“Dilawri’s long history of success in Canada is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence in customer service and automotive retailing,” said Devin Daly, Impel’s CEO. “In a world of always-on consumers, where shoppers spend most of the buying journey online, industry-leading retailers are increasingly turning to digital technology to maintain their competitive advantage. We are thrilled to be working with Dilawri to bring advanced digital merchandising solutions and enhanced customer experiences to their dealerships in Canada and the U.S.”
About Dilawri
Privately owned and operated since 1985, today Dilawri continues to build on its history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service, delivered by more than 3,000 employees. Dilawri’s national network represents more than 35 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the United States.
Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca.
About Impel
Impel offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced digital engagement platform. The company’s end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary shopper behavioral data and AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint across the entire customer journey. Impel’s communication, merchandising and imaging applications work seamlessly with all major website, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered more than three billion shopper interactions across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.io.
Alexis A Cardona
Impel
+1 844-384-6735
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Bringing the Online Showroom to Life