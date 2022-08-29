# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

08-23-22

Sergeant Gavin Endre investigated a report of a family fight in Deer Isle. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that no charges would be filed, and no crimes had occurred.

Corporal Owen Reed investigated a two-car crash in Blue Hill that resulted in injury. The driver of offending vehicle fled the scene. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Hancock Sheriff Office assisted on scene and with the investigation of the crash. Blue Hill Fire Department and Peninsula Ambulance also assisted on scene.

08-25-22

Corporal Jeff Taylor and Trooper Steven Mahon responded to a harassment complaint in Sullivan. All parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

Trooper Jarid Leonard took a report of a family fight in Addison. A disorderly conduct and trespass warning for the property where the confrontation took place was issued.

08-27-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer summoned Jordan Whiting (30) of Bancroft for Operating After Suspension Infraction after stopping the vehicle on Route 1 in Danforth for a motor vehicle violation.