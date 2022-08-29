Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for July 2022

MACAU, August 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 115 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in July 2022; number of available guest rooms went down by 10.9% year-on-year to 32,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in July dropped by 25.6 percentage points year-on-year to 38.1% owing to the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic; the rate for 5-star hotels was 21.4%, a decrease of 42.2 percentage points year-on-year.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in July declined by 55.6% year-on-year to 309,000; Mainland guests (238,000) and local guests (51,000) fell by 57.1% and 52.1% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests rose by 0.4 night year-on-year to 2.1 nights.

In the first seven months of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 14.6 percentage points year-on-year to 37.7%. The number of guests went down by 27.9% year-on-year to 2,937,000, whereas their average length of stay increased by 0.2 night to 1.9 nights.

In July, visitors joining local tours totalled 200, representing a decline of 96.2% year-on-year; number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies tumbled by 95.9% to 900. In the first seven months of 2022, number of local tour visitors decreased by 44.6% year-on-year to 18,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 82.9% to 20,000.