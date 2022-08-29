Isobutanol Market grew USD 1,621.27 million by 2027, at a Healthy CAGR of 6.50%| Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast

Isobutanol Market

Isobutyl acetate by various industries such as food processing industry, lacquer and others, rising applications from paint & coatings industry.

The isobutanol market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1,621.27 million by 2027 while registering this growth at a rate of 6.50% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The isobutanol market is growing due to factors such as its usage as a flavoring agent in the food industry and in the production of coatings.

Increasing usage of isobutyl acetate by various industries such as the food processing industry, lacquer, and others, and rising applications from the paint & coatings industry are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the isobutanol market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing the production of bio-isobutanol as a cost-effective alternative will further create new opportunities for the growth of the isobutanol market during the above-mentioned forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Dow

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Sasol

Gevo, Inc.

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

Syngas Biofuels Energy, Inc.

OXEA GmbH

INEOS company

The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.

Grupa Azoty

This isobutanol market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Isobutanol Market Scope and Market Size

The isobutanol market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the isobutanol market is segmented into synthetic isobutanol and bio-based isobutanol.

The end-user industries segment for the isobutanol market includes paints & coatings, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, construction, and others. Paints & coatings have been further segmented into automotive, wood coatings, and others.

Isobutanol Country Level Analysis

The isobutanol market is analyzed and market size and volume information are provided by country, product, and end-user industries as referenced above.

The countries covered in the isobutanol market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the isobutanol market because of increasing demand from the food processing, paints, and coatings industry along with rising urbanization and development of infrastructure in India and China are surging the market’s potential.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content:

Isobutanol Market Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Variables, Trend, and Scope

Isobutanol Market Overview

Market Analysis Tools

Isobutanol Market Segmentation

North America Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East and Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

Company Profiles

Impact of COVID-19

Competitive Intelligence and Competitive Matrix

Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

Relevant Case Studies and Latest News Updates

Key Market Takeaway Points from the Market Analysts at Exactitude Consultancy

