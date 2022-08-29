Venustas Heated Apparel Refreshes the Brand
To get further development and enter into a new stage, Venustas decides to make a brand refresh.SHENZHEN, CHINA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venustas Heated Apparel is excited to announce the good news of the brand refresh. As one old saying goes, “Success depends on constant innovation”. That’s the faith for Venustas. To get further development and enter into a new stage, Venustas decides to make a brand refresh.
“To cover more about us, we decide to release the story behind the brand to the public for the first time.”, said Venustas CEO. It is a simple but romantic story. It happened in the Rocky mountains of Colorado. It proves one man’s endless love for his wife. That’s the origin of Venustas.
Venustas redefine its core values as Technology, Originality, Diversity, and Simplicity to show what it believes in.
-Technology facilitates Venustas to develop products and enables customers to experience the magic of technology.
-Originality is the key to standing out in the heated apparel market and receiving much trust among customers.
-Diversity reflects Venustas’ goal which is to develop more products, expand a larger market and seek potential customers from multiple backgrounds and cultures.
-Simplicity means Venustas sticks to simple fashion to make customer’s life easier.
“Our Vision is rooted in the way we would go and the way we would connect with our customers”, said Venustas CEO. The vision is “Driving technology with an inclination on adventure”. For Venustas, it is a guide to the future and an inspiration for further development.
“Develop accessible products that does not limit us to any products” is Venustas’ mission. It means Venustas is committed to giving customers more voices in the unlimited world.
To leave the key brand message in customers’ minds, Venustas designs some memorable and inspiring slogans. For example, “Beat the odds, feel the warmth”.
“I think the tagline is encouraging. When I see the tagline, Venustas comes into my mind.”, said one of the customers from Venutas. The tagline “ Live without limits” conveys the concept that life is full of endless possibilities.
Pattern is a symbol of a brand. Venustas designs a new pattern to enhance the brand identity. The pattern is made up of heated wave and circle, which means the heat travel through the air to provide warmth.
“Something is new in our website”, said Venustas CEO. To bring customers a better experience, Venustas updates the color, typography, style, master club, page layout, etc on the website.
About Venustas Heated Apparel
Founded in 2018, Venustas is a lively and young brand. Developing in four years with unremitting efforts, Venustas has successfully become one of the leading heated apparel brands. It converts the effort to data to prove the success. It successfully expands the market t 8 countries, sells 300,000 pieces, and receives 10,000 loyal customers. For more information, visit: venustasofficial.com.
