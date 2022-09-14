Desalytics starts operations in Ghana
Industrial and Municipal clients in Ghana now have access to Desalytics' extensive portfolio of water treatment and water quality consumables and solutions
We must be close to our clients to assist them in streamlining their operations, achieving their goals, and, most importantly, providing clean water and treated effluent to the communities they serve”DUBAI, UAE, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desalytics Water Solutions, a business that specializes in providing water treatment and water quality consumables and equipment, has strengthened its activities in West Africa with the opening of its newest subsidiary in Ghana,
— Walid Khoury
Despite Ghana's economic difficulties and currency depreciation, Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics Holdings Limited, explains the strategic significance of the new acquisition: "Ghana's economy is projected to grow in the next decade due to the recovery of the mining, tourism, and manufacturing sectors. These market areas depend heavily on water, and our solutions may help businesses run more efficiently, spend less money, and generate more profit.
Desalytics increases its presence on the African continent by adding this new subsidiary. Furthermore, according to Khoury, "we are in preliminary discussions to create local subsidiaries in additional African countries. We must be close to our clients to assist them in streamlining their operations, achieving their goals, and, most importantly, providing clean water and treated effluent to the communities they serve.”
Desalytics was founded in 2020 to provide municipal and industrial clients with dependable water production, process optimization, and return maximization at reasonable costs. Desalytics' cutting-edge business model is based on a social impact investing strategy. The company collaborates with young African entrepreneurs to assist them in launching or growing their enterprises and generating employment through working capital injections, mentoring programs, and connections with international suppliers.
About Desalytics
Desalytics offers a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables and services in Sub-Saharan Africa through strategic partnerships and an innovative impact investing business model. We help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, and maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint.
