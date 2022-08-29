Submit Release
Desalytics Water Solutions is now in Uganda

We help young African entrepreneurs reach their full potential. And what more noble objective could there be than educating the next generation of engineers to solve Africa's water problems?”
— Walid Khoury
DUBAI, UAE, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By creating a new subsidiary in Uganda, Desalytics, a water solutions provider emphasizing consumables and services for water treatment and quality, has increased the scope of its operations in East Africa.

Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics, describes the new subsidiary's strategic significance: "Uganda continues to be an underserved market, with customers battling to acquire their water treatment and water quality consumables and gaining expert support. At various phases of their operations, Ugandan industrial and municipal players can benefit from Desalytics' help with water treatment and quality measurement, guaranteeing that the treatment is efficient, economical, with safe discharged water.

Desalytics seeks to help African industrial and municipal clients with their water-related problems. We assist young African entrepreneurs in growing their existing enterprises or branching out into the water industry.

"Africa is blossoming with blooming young entrepreneurs," Khoury continues. We assist them in reaching their full potential by giving them the resources and direction they require to succeed. And what more noble objective could there be than educating the next generation of engineers to solve Africa's water problems?

Thanks to this new subsidiary, Desalytics is on track to eventually operate in 20 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

About Desalytics

Desalytics offers a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables and services in Sub-Saharan Africa through strategic partnerships and an innovative impact investing business model. We help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, and maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint.

For more information, contact press@desalytics.com

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Mining Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


