Desalytics opens a new subsidiary in Nigeria

Industrial and Municipal customers in Nigeria to benefit from access to consumables, equipment, and services for their water treatment and water quality needs

Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and primed for additional expansion, and we need to service our Nigerian clients by becoming a local company”
— Walid Khoury
DUBAI, UAE, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the launch of a new subsidiary in Lagos, Nigeria, Desalytics Water Solutions, a business that distributes consumables for water treatment and water quality, has expanded its activities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The new subsidiary is crucial strategically because, according to Walid Khoury, general manager of Desalytics Holdings, "Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and primed for additional expansion, and we need to service our Nigerian clients by becoming a local company. Without the presence of major international corporations, Sub-Saharan Africa continues to be an underserved water market, making it difficult for local businesses and municipalities to obtain high-quality water consumables for analyzing or treating their drinking, process, and wastewater.”

Desalytics was founded in 2020 with the goal of assisting municipal and industrial customers in producing quality water, optimizing processes, and maximizing returns at a competitive cost. The creative business strategy of Desalytics is based on impact investing, whereby the company collaborates with young African entrepreneurs to assist them in launching or growing their ventures through working capital infusion, mentoring programs, and women empowerment.

According to Khoury, we use the Desalytics Commercial Engine in every country where we do business to expand our team's local presence and boost productivity through digital marketing. We also deploy cutting-edge CRM systems for an efficient lead generation and management process that is aided by special customer retention tools. This improves consumer satisfaction and fortifies our bonds.

This new subsidiary aligns with Desalytics’ strategy of being present in 20 countries in Sub Saharan Africa.

About Desalytics

Desalytics offers a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables and services in Sub-Saharan Africa through strategic partnerships and an innovative impact investing business model. We help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, and maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint.

For more information, contact press@desalytics.com

John Kotchi
Desalytics
+971 565362147
email us here

