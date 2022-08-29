Desalytics Water Solutions is now in Tanzania
Desalytics brings a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables and services while developing water industry talent in Tanzania
We assist industrial and municipal players with water treatment and quality measurement at various stages of their operations, ensuring that the treatment is effective, affordable, and water is safe.”DUBAI, UAE, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desalytics, a provider of water solutions with a focus on consumables and services for water treatment and quality, has expanded its activities in East Africa by establishing a new subsidiary in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
The new subsidiary's strategic importance is outlined by Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics: "East Africa has experienced high single-digit economic development before the pandemic, and with it comes greater pressures on the water resources. Desalytics can assist Tanzanian industrial and municipal players with water treatment and quality measurement at various stages of their operations, ensuring that the treatment is effective, affordable, and water is safe.
Desalytics wants to assist municipal and industrial clients in Africa in resolving their water-related issues. We work with young African entrepreneurs to help them expand their current businesses or enter the water sector.
Khoury continues, "Africa is thriving with budding young businesses. By providing them with the tools and guidance they need to succeed, we help them realize their full potential. And what more worthy goal could there be than preparing future engineers to address Africa's water problems?
Desalytics is on track to eventually operate in 20 nations in Sub-Saharan Africa thanks to this new subsidiary.
About Desalytics
Desalytics offers a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables and services in Sub-Saharan Africa through strategic partnerships and an innovative impact investing business model. We help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, and maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint.
