Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) CPAs and Advisors to Host CPE-Eligible GASB Update Webinar

ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 accounting and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram announces the latest installment in their CPE-eligible governmental accounting webinar series, “GASB Update,” featuring CRI governmental accounting industry partners Yvonne Clayborne, Dean Michael Mead, and April Shuping. The free webinar will take place on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (CST).

During this two-hour live webinar, attendees can expect to gain insight regarding the new standards on financial guarantees, compensated absences, and accounting changes and error corrections, along with a robust discussion surrounding subscription-based information technology arrangements, public-private/public-public partnerships, IRC Section 457 plans, and the GASB’s current standards-setting activities.

Serving as a part of this team of presenters, Dean Michael Mead recently joined the CRI governmental accounting advisory team after working for more than 24 years at the GASB. He most recently served as the Assistant Director of Research and Technical Activities and brings a new perspective when discussing the latest surrounding GASB standards.

Live webinar attendees are eligible for 2 hours of CPE credits. To register, please click here.

About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a Top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

https://www.cricpa.com

