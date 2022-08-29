In the State of Georgia “Juice Me Too™” Health/Juice Bar Is the Main Squeeze

Bondine Leonard and Patrice Landers, Owners of Juice Me Too Juice Me Too A Delicious Selection at Juice Me Too

In pursuit of your health” — Juice Me Too™

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new go-to spot for healthy eating enthusiasts in the Atlanta area. Mother and daughter dynamic duo, Bondine Leonard and Patrice Landers, keep it all in the family with their health/juice bar, Juice Me Too™. This culinary team is at the helm of a tasty enterprise that started with the idea of meeting the needs of the community and serving those who were seeking healthy diet options. Bondine is an RN/BSN nurse with over thirty years of experience in health and wellness. Patrice is an entrepreneur and raw foodist who has a desire to create amazing and healthy foods for their customers.

According to an article from brandongaille.com, “In the United States, over 30% of Americans do not get their recommended number of servings in the fruits and vegetables category. One of the easiest ways to improve this statistic is to enjoy the products offered from a local raw juice bar.” Juice Me Too™ has the answer. Their motto is “In pursuit of your health,” which they support by offering a non-processed menu that helps the body to cleanse, refresh, and revive.

The menu at Juice Me Too™ is extensive and has items to please every discriminating palate. Cold-pressed juices to get the day started, energizing smoothies, and healthy eats, including salads, wraps and açaí bowls, are available. Their friendly staff can help you power up and beat stress.

People are excited about Juice Me Too™ and give a hearty five stars. “Never had cold oatmeal till today… and it was so tasty! Almost made me forget about my peach, pineapple, strawberry, and guava smoothie I also ordered, which was equally awesome. So glad I tried this place. Will definitely be trying everything on the menu.” Ebony M.

The sky is the limit for the innovative team at Juice Me Too™ as they set their sights on enlarging their territory with more locations in the future. In addition, catering and vending services are on the horizon.

For more information, please contact Nathenia “Patrice” Landers at phone: 678-483-6145 or Email: info@juicemetoo.com or logon www.juicemetoo.com.