Who’s Who in Data Privacy, Information Technology, & Security at ISSA-LA Information Systems Security Summit XII
Current and former senior professionals from ODNI, DHS, FBI, DOJ, FDIC, USN, USMC, US Army, Google, EY, AON, AEG, LA County District Attorney’s Office and more!
The ISSA-LA's 12th Annual Information Security Summit is being held at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California on September 20 – 22, 2022.
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA-LA President; CEO at Security Advisors
The ISSA-LA's 12th Annual Information Security Summit is being held at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California on September 20 – 22, 2022.
SUMMIT KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
Adriana Sanford, J.D., dual LL.M.; J. Cleve Adams; Deviant Ollam.
Recently featured by Top Cyber News MAGAZINE, Adriana Sanford is an award-winning global threats and privacy expert; Chilean-American international TV commentator; professor; and former regional legal counsel. Founder of DataPRIVACYHelp.com, she provides C-Level training throughout the Americas on the nuances of data privacy law (country-by-country). Cleve Adams is a five-time tech CEO; technology industry veteran; cyber-investor; and a Cybersecurity, AI, SaaS & ESG Analytics Markets M&A Advisor, who started Cybersecurity Titan Websense (now Forcepoint). Deviant Ollam is a globally recognized Physical Penetration Specialist with The CORE Group; Director of Education for Red Team Alliance; and Winner of the 2010 Best Book Bejtlich Read Award for Practical Lock Picking: A Physical Penetration Tester’s Training Guide.
CISO FORUM KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
California’s first CISO Mark Weatherford; USMC Veteran M.K. Palmore.
Mark Weatherford is the CSO at AlertEnterprise; Strategy Officer and Board Member with the National Cybersecurity Center; and former DHS Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity. M.K. Palmore is the Director at Google’s Office of the CISO; former Field CSO (Americas) at Palo Alto Networks; and the former FBI Cybersecurity Branch Head for San Francisco.
The HIGH-LEVEL LINEUP ALSO INCLUDES:
• Louis Bladel, EY Managing Director, Assurance Services – Forensic & Integrity; former FBI Special Agent in Charge (NY Field Office) for Counterintelligence Division; former Section Chief of Counterproliferation Center at FBI Headquarters
• Bryan Hurd, Chief of Office for Aon Cyber Solutions in Seattle (a/k/a Stroz Friedberg); former Director of Intelligence of Cybercrime Center at Microsoft – Digital Crimes Unit; former COO at Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI); founder of US Navy NCIS Cyber Counterintelligence Program
• Michael Sohn, FBI Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) – Cyber Division Liaison to National Cyber-Forensics & Training Alliance (NCFTA) in Los Angeles; former Cyber Counterintelligence Officer for US Dept of the Army
• Carol Alexis Chen, Partner & Trial Lawyer at Winston & Strawn; Award-Winning former Career Federal Prosecutor & Chief of Intl. Narcotics, Money Laundering, & Racketeering Section, US Attorney’s Office – LA; former Liaison to DHS Joint Task Force-West on Border & Maritime Security
• Ross Delston, Independent Attorney & Expert Witness, specializing in anti-money laundering compliance
• Eddy Wang, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Los Angeles at DHS
• Marc Beaart, Bureau Director of Fraud & Corruption Prosecutions at Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (LADA) Office
• Trina Ford, SVP & CISO at AEG; former Corporate VP & CISO at AECOM; former VP of Global Integrated Risk Operations at ADP
• Stevan J. Bernard, CEO at Bernard Global LLC; former EVP of Global Protection Services at Sony Pictures
• David Son, Security Director, Chief Security Office at AT&T – DIRECTV
• Karen F. Worstell, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist at VMware; former CISO at Microsoft and AT&T Wireless/Cingular
• Kathleen Mullin, CISO at Cancer Treatment Centers of America
• Michael Wylie, Senior Manager Threat Response at Crowdstrike; former Information Security Trainer at US Navy
• Kris Rides, Founder & CEO at Tiro Security
• Marci McCarthy, CEO & President at T.E.N.
• James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4
• Kimberly A. Klinsport, Partner at Foley & Lardner
• Jennifer L. Urban, Partner at Foley & Lardner
• Rosalia Hajek, Enterprise Business Information Security Officer – EBISO at MGM Resorts International
• Joseph Pochron, EY Senior Manager in Forensic & Integrity Service Practice - Digital Investigations & Privacy
• Bennet Kelley, Founder of Internet Law Center; former Host of Cyber Law & Business Report; Award-Winning Journalist
• Brian Barry, CEO at Lighthouse Leadership Group; former Chief of Staff at LA Area Chamber of Commerce
• David Spark, Producer, Managing Editor, Co-Host at the CISO Series
• Matt Crouse, CISO at Taco Bell
• Steve Tran, CSO at Democratic National Committee (DNC)
• Rafal Los, Head of Services GTM at ExtraHop
• Jeff Farinich, SVP Technology Services, CISO at New American Funding
• Mathew Newfield, Chief Security Infrastructure Officer, Unisys Corporation; BOD of National Technology Security Coalition
• Miguel (Mike) O. Villegas, SVP at K3DES
• Kevin Cardwell, President at Cyber2Lab
• Dan Meacham, VP, Cyber Security & Operations, CSO / CISO at Legendary Entertainment
• Keith Wilson, Global CISO at W. R. Berkley Corporation
• Jaymin Patel, Data Privacy Associate at Federal Reserve Bank of New York
• Nikolay Chernavsky, CISO at ISSQUARED, Inc.
TRAINING SESSIONS & WORKSHOPS (1 & 2-Day)
(Security/Data Privacy)
Improve your Wireshark Skills
Learn How to Build Defense by Deception
Learn How to Build Threat-Informed Emulation Plans
Educate yourself on US InfoSec laws and nuances with global privacy frameworks
Obtain advice on the CISO's biggest challenges
SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE
Emerald Sponsors: Wiz; IANS Research
Gold Sponsors: Sonatype; Recorded Future; CYFIRMA
Business Sponsors: Klever Compliance; VULNERA; Puga Ortiz Abogados
Educational Sponsor: Claremont Graduate University
Organizational Sponsor: OWASP
SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT
TEQBALL (new soccer-based sport played on a concave ping-pong table). Visit with Ajay Nwosu, CEO at USA Teqball and President of US National Teqball Federation, and award-winning television personality Stacy Paetz. Paetz hosts a variety of shows on CBS and Fox Sports; hosts the National Women’s Soccer League weekly show on Amazon Prime TV; hosted the 2022 World Games; and made history as the first female announcer for the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters on national and international tours.
ABOUT US
Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)
The Information Systems Security Association is a not-for-profit, international organization of information security professionals and practitioners that provides educational forums, publications, and peer interaction opportunities to enhance the knowledge, skill, and professional growth of its members. The primary goal of ISSA is to promote management practices that will ensure availability, integrity, and confidentiality of information resources.
