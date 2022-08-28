Submit Release
News Search

There were 92 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,432 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to receive Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba

SWEDEN, August 28 - Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, who will be visiting Stockholm on 29 August.

During their meeting Ms Andersson and Mr Kuleba will discuss matters such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Swedish support to Ukraine, Ukraine’s EU accession process and the country’s reconstruction.

Minister for foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will also meet with Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde and Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans during the visit.

09.15: Photo opportunity when Ms Andersson receives Mr Kuleba at Björnen

08.30–09.00: Admittance and security check for photographers via Kopparporten, Rödbodgatan 6

09.50: Joint press conference with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. Language: English

09.10–09.30: Admittance and security check for journalists via Kopparporten, Rödbodgatan 6

Advance registration to attend the photo opportunity and press conference is required. Please send an email to Nina Kefi by 07.00 on Monday, 29 August (see Press contacts below).

You just read:

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to receive Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.