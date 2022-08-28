Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to receive Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba

SWEDEN, August 28 - Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, who will be visiting Stockholm on 29 August.

During their meeting Ms Andersson and Mr Kuleba will discuss matters such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Swedish support to Ukraine, Ukraine’s EU accession process and the country’s reconstruction.

Minister for foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will also meet with Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde and Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans during the visit.

09.15: Photo opportunity when Ms Andersson receives Mr Kuleba at Björnen

09.50: Joint press conference with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

