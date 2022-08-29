Submit Release
Crumbl Cookies Pink Sugar Cookie Is Back, Mystery Cookie Becomes a Regular

LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just four months after a memorial service was held for the Crumbl Pink Sugar cookie, the brand has released a new and improved option for the millions of "pink sugar" lovers across the nation. This cookie, now featuring an upgraded vanilla sugar cookie and almond frosting recipe, contains real almond extract as Crumbl strives to use cleaner-label flavorings.

"We took away the pink sugar because our customers wanted more unique flavors more often," said Sawyer Hemsley, COO and Co-Founder. "Since that time, we've found a way to accomplish both — integrating new flavors into our menu while also serving up a classic offering more consistently! These recent months have also given us time to improve the recipe and move to cleaner-label flavorings."

In addition to launching their new pink sugar, the Mystery Cookie will now be a standing occurrence on Crumbl's menu starting the week of August 28 and run during a surprise week each month moving forward. Normally, Crumbl's weekly-rotating menu is the same for all locations, but with the Mystery Cookie, each store can bake one unique flavor of their choice as a seventh option that week. Customers can check to see what Mystery Cookie their store is offering by using the Crumbl App.

