Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Appling County Death Investigation

Baxley, GA (August 28, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris. Stokes was apprehended in Warwick, GA, by Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Appling County Jail. The GBI Douglas office recognizes the assistance provided by Worth County and Crisp County Sheriff’s Offices in the location and arrest of Reginald Stokes.

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation. Preliminary information indicates a relative of Stokes made a 911 call to operators in Worth County at approximately 4:00 a.m., saying Stokes was involved in a shooting in Baxley, GA. Officers went to a home at 85 Pine St., Baxley, Appling County, GA. When they arrived, officers found Malika Shanae’ Harris, age 26, and Oneida Hawkins, age 45, both from Baxley, GA, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hawkins was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA, for treatment. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Harris.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

