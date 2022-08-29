The office of the future will be redesigned, flexible, and virtual, data shows
The shift to web-based office spaces is moving at an unprecedented pace. As digitally-native generations enter the workforce, the concept of a “virtual office” will become the new normal.”NANAO, ISHIKAWA, JAPAN, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On its 2nd anniversary, oVice, one of the leading virtual office space providers, is releasing a report “Evolution of the office: lessons from the past and roadmap for the future” exploring the change of attitude to the concept of the office over the last three years.
The white paper delves deeper into the state of office management before the global lockdown, highlighting the challenges of the traditional approach. It also focuses on exploring the trends set in motion by the pandemic - remote work and collaboration tools - and offers three visions of the development of the office of the future.
The report shows that, before the pandemic, traditional office spaces failed to effectively connect teams for collaborative work and casual conversations. 31% of workers surveyed in 2019 felt that offices lacked privacy and only 13% were satisfied with the employee experience of working in person.
During the pandemic, the shift to remote work disrupted office operations, as 50 million Americans were now working from home.
The white paper recaps the benefits organizations experienced after the transition: flexibility, inclusion, and higher productivity.
Also, it reminds leaders of the challenges remote teams face: one in three new remote workers struggled to adapt, 37% of employees took less than a week of vacation, and 18% had to overcome loneliness.
Looking at the trends of office space development, the authors of the white paper remark:
“As leaders contemplate the post-pandemic future of the offices, most realize the need for restructuring campuses and setting up risk-proof office infrastructure.”
They go on to explore market signals and define three megatrends that will map out the future of the office:
1. Redesigning large office spaces: the shift from monolith campuses that support work as a lifestyle to smaller satellite spaces
2. Flex: the flexible office market is developing at a 10% CAGR.
3. Virtual office platforms: as a virtual office space provider, oVice recorded a 100% growth rate between 2021 and 2022, increasing the number of daily active users from 30,000 to 60,000.
The report summarizes the shifts the oVice team has witnessed and experienced when working at the office before the pandemic, transitioning to remote work after the outbreak, and launching a virtual office platform in August 2020.
Download the full white paper to recap the key milestones that led to office space transformation and learn more about the trends that will drive RTO and office design in the next five years.
oVice is a platform that provides virtual office spaces for hybrid and remote organizations. It helps leaders stay in touch with distributed teams and fosters human interactions in an online workplace. The company offers solutions for businesses, education, and events.
oVice was launched on August 25th, 2020, and is partnering with over 2,200 organizations worldwide. The company is a market leader in Japan and APAC and is rapidly strengthening its global presence.
