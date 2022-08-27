St Johnsbury/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4006619

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger

STATION: ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/27/22 / 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center St Lyndonville VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Michael Gilman

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vt

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/27/22 at approximately 0300 hours Michael Gilman was stopped for a motor vehicle infraction. Troopers were able to detect Gilman had been consuming alcohol and did not have a valid license. Gilman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was transported to the St Johnsbury barracks for processing. Gilman provided a breath sample nearly three times the legal limit. Gilman was released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court on 9/12/22 to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/12/22

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.