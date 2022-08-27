Submit Release
St Johnsbury/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4006619

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Jason Schlesinger                         

STATION:    ST Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/27/22 / 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center St Lyndonville VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Michael Gilman                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vt

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/27/22 at approximately 0300 hours Michael Gilman was stopped for a motor vehicle infraction. Troopers were able to detect Gilman had been consuming alcohol and did not have a valid license. Gilman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was transported to the St Johnsbury barracks for processing. Gilman provided a breath sample nearly three times the legal limit. Gilman was released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court on 9/12/22 to answer the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  9/12/22          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Jason Schlesinger

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

