St Johnsbury/DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4006619
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jason Schlesinger
STATION: ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/27/22 / 0300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center St Lyndonville VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Michael Gilman
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vt
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/27/22 at approximately 0300 hours Michael Gilman was stopped for a motor vehicle infraction. Troopers were able to detect Gilman had been consuming alcohol and did not have a valid license. Gilman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was transported to the St Johnsbury barracks for processing. Gilman provided a breath sample nearly three times the legal limit. Gilman was released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia Superior Court on 9/12/22 to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/12/22
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jason Schlesinger
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111