Westminster Barracks / Burglary Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005152
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: August 25, 2022, at approximately 0355 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 13 Fairground Road, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Burglary / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Brett P. Lawton
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 25, 2022, at approximately 0355 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Further investigation revealed Brett P. Lawton had broken a large window and forced entry into the school. Lawton was transported to Springfield Hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries sustained at the scene. Lawton had 9 outstanding in-state arrest warrants, was later discharged from the hospital, and was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Lawton was later issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on October 18, 2022 at 0800 hours for the charges of Burglary and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 18, 2022, at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Not Available
