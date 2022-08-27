Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Burglary Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B1005152

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gregory Mills

STATION: Westminster Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: August 25, 2022, at approximately 0355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 13 Fairground Road, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Burglary / Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Brett P. Lawton                                          

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 25, 2022, at approximately 0355 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School in the town of Springfield, Vermont. Further investigation revealed Brett P. Lawton had broken a large window and forced entry into the school. Lawton was transported to Springfield Hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries sustained at the scene. Lawton had 9 outstanding in-state arrest warrants, was later discharged from the hospital, and was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Lawton was later issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on October 18, 2022 at 0800 hours for the charges of Burglary and Unlawful Mischief.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  October 18, 2022, at 0800 hours          

COURT:  Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State Correctional Facility 

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

