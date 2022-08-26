Governor Abbott Appoints Machuca To Aerospace And Aviation Advisory Committee

TEXAS, August 26 - August 26, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Arturo Machuca to the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on September 1, 2023. The Committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs and investments in Texas.

Arturo Machuca of Friendswood is the Director of the Ellington Airport and Houston Spaceport for the Houston Airport System. He is a member of the Houston Spaceport Development Corporation, Greater Houston Partnership Aerospace and Aviation Committee, and former Chair of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation’s US Spaceports Committee. Additionally, he is a member of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership. Machuca received a Bachelor of Arts in Hotels and Tourism Administration from Universidad Regiomontana in Monterrey, Mexico.