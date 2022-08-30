Key Housing Announces Spotlight Furnished Short Term Rentals in Marina del Rey California with September SoCal Designee
Key Housing identifies the best-in-class options for busy corporate travelers to Southern California, including Los Angeles County.
Business travelers lucky enough to be assigned to Southern California cannot beat Marina del Rey.”MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, the leading California service to locate hard-to-find corporate apartments in California including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Fullerton, at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its SoCal (Southern California) featured listing to be the "Mirabella" located at 13701 Marina Pointe Dr., Marina del Rey, California.
"explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "Our team scoured our listing partners to find one of the very best short term furnished rentals as the Mirabella. It is just minutes from everything Marina del Rey has to offer."
The featured listing can be viewed at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/mirabella/. It is just minutes from the beach, from Santa Monica and its famous Pier, and from LAX (Los Angeles International Airport). Those who love boating can find boats-to-rent at the friendly marina, while those who love nature can take advantage not only of the Pacific Ocean but of many nearby parks and nature preserves.
As for the community itself, corporate types can elect a layout perfect for a seaside lifestyle from 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Mirabella is a pet-friendly community offering resort-style living. Pool, spa, sauna, and fitness center round out the community. Those who want to explore short term corporate rentals in Los Angeles can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/greater-los-angeles/ or reach out to a specialist at Key Housing. The company specializes in finding hard-to-find corporate housing in key cities such as Marina del Rey.
STRATEGIES TO FIND HARD-TO-FIND CORPORATE HOUSING
It's no secret that California has a "housing crisis." Affordability is at all time lows, and many business travelers are frustrated with both the expense and the cramped living of hotels for a longer stay. Finding an extended stay is not easy, however. Los Angeles is not only gigantic, but many premium beach communities like Marina del Rey and Playa del Rey are so desired that even the locals scratch their heads when attempting to find short term rentals for friends and family. Fortunately, the experts at Key Housing know the ins and outs of California, from Sacramento to San Diego. They have strong relationships with apartment partners and thus can help busy corporate travelers find corporate rentals and then focus on the best of Southern California living.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Diego, San Francisco, or Los Angeles as well as smaller cities like Carlsbad, Studio City, and Glendale. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term serviced apartments in places like San Francisco, Ontario, Costa Mesa, and just about every city in California. Whether it's furnished apartments or serviced corporate housing, search, click, or call today!
