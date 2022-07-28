Key Housing Announces Focus on Luxury Corporate Rentals in Santa Ana California for SoCal Featured Listing for 2022
Key Housing leads California for business people and travelers who are searching for luxury rentals that qualify as short term or corporate housing.
Corporate travelers often want a more luxurious experience than is available at a cheap extended stay or even a local hotel in Santa Ana.”SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for California from San Francisco to San Diego at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce a focus on luxury rentals for its SoCal featured listing for August, 2022. The featured listing is the "Pinnacle at MacArthur Place" located at 31 East Macarthur Cres, Santa Ana, CA 92707.
“Corporate travelers often want a more luxurious experience than is available at a cheap extended stay or even a local hotel in Santa Ana,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “By selecting 'Pinnacle at MacArthur Place' as the featured listing for SoCal for August, we are highlighting the luxury short term corporate rentals not just at this complex but throughout the area around Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Irvine California."
The featured listing is the "Pinnacle at MacArthur Place" at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/pinnacle-at-macarthur-place/. The complex is minutes from the Irving Business Complex, the John Wayne Airport, and even the Marconi Automotive Museum (https://marconimuseum.org/). Thus, the busy corporate traveler can enjoy a stay in Orange County, taking advantage of the "good life" of easy Southern California living.
Once returning to their "home away from home," corporate travelers can enjoy spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments thoughtfully planned with modern features. Each residence features a contemporary kitchen with designer cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances, plus spacious storage solutions and an in-home washer and dryer. Select homes also include a wood-burning fireplace and enhancements like a built-in workstation, built-in entertainment center, and additional closets. The community is gated, providing extra security and a calm ambiance, and the fitness center equipped with Technogym cardio equipment, a saltwater swimming pool and spa, and a clubhouse complete with a full kitchen, shuffleboard, and poker table.
Persons who want to browse inventory in Santa Ana at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/santa-ana/. After that, however, a key step is not to just browse the incredible Key Housing website for luxury corporate rentals. A better step is to reach out to personal consultants available with the firm who know about listings often before they come online and can provide "concierge" services to affluent business travelers, who want luxury apartments for short term corporate rentals in Santa Ana, Irvine, Anaheim or other prestigious communities in Southern California.
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
