Key Housing Announces Featured Listing to Highlight Corporate Short Term Housing Near Folsom CA Major Employers
Key Housing identifies the best-in-class options for busy corporate travelers to Northern California, including Sacramento.
Business travelers are frequent guests in Folsom, California, due to its vibrant economy including major employers like Visionary Integration Professionals, Intel, and Numonyx,”FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, the leading California service to locate hard-to-find corporate apartments in California including Folsom, Sacramento, and Roseville, at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce a featured listing for August to highlight short term and corporate housing near major employers in Folsom, CA.
— Bob Lee
"Business travelers are frequent guests in Folsom, California, due to its vibrant economy including major employers like Visionary Integration Professionals, Intel, and Numonyx, " explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "Of course the city remains famous for the California Prison Authority and the famous song by Johnny Cash."
The featured listing being announced is the "Sherwood at Iron Point" complex located at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/sherwood-at-iron-point/ online and at 2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA 95630, USA. The property is ideal for persons seeking corporate housing in Folsom California including corporate or short term housing near major employers in Folsom such as Kikkoman foods, Govtech.com, and even the City of Folsom. Folsom is known as more than a "bedroom community" of nearby Sacramento. Rather, today, it is a center of high technology as well as having a solid footing in California government employment due to the location of the prison. Indeed, persons who want to know about the business environment in Folsom can visit https://www.folsom.ca.us/business. Beyond the vibrant economy, the city is one full of parks and close to nature, being in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.
VISITING FOLSOM CALIFORNIA AS A CORPORATE TRAVELER
Here is background on this release. Folsom California is an up-and-coming technology center in California. While not as well known as Silicon Valley or even Orange County, Folsom and indeed all of Sacramento County are more than just government employment. Nowadays, the impact of technology on employment cannot be underestimated. For this reason, many corporate travelers come to Folsom and seek short-term or corporate housing. With that in mind, they browse the Key Housing website and eagerly await the monthly designations of "featured listings." Persons who want to browse all available short term rentals in Folsom can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/folsom/ or reach out for a no obligation consultation with a housing expert. The experts at Key Housing know how to find hard-to-find corporate rentals in Folsom and nearby communities such as Roseville, Lincoln, or even Placerville.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Diego, San Francisco, or Los Angeles as well as smaller cities like Carlsbad, Studio City, and Glendale. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term serviced apartments in places like San Francisco, Ontario, Costa Mesa, and just about every city in California. Whether it's furnished apartments or serviced corporate housing, search, click, or call today!
Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
https://www.keyhousing.com/
Bob Lee
Key Housing
+1 415-655-1071
email us here