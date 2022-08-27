Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,910 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber-led Coalition Opposes CERLCA Designation for PFAS, Encourages Other Solutions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released the statement below in response to EPA’s announced rule regulating cleanup of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). The rule comes just days after the Office of Management and Budget designated the rule as “economically significant,” requiring additional analysis of the direct and indirect costs of implementation. The Chamber and our coalition called for that designation in our PFAS private cleanup costs report , transmittal letter to OMB, and blog post.

Besides the Chamber, the coalition includes: Aerospace Industries Association, American Apparel and Footwear Association, America Forest & Paper Association, American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, American Petroleum Institute, Council of Industrial Boiler Owners, Flexible Packaging Association, National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Council of Textile Organizations, National Mining Association, National Oilseed Processors Association, Plastics Industry Association, PRINTING United Alliance and Superfund Settlements Project.

“The business community supports accelerating cleanup of PFAS. Protecting public health and the environment is a top priority for companies and communities alike. However, CERCLA is the wrong tool to make this happen. It would slow current cleanups, impose significant liability and compliance costs, and lead to unintended consequences, without effectively addressing the challenges presented by PFAS. We call on EPA to withdraw this proposal and instead use its existing authority to drive cleanups. Further, we encourage the agency to engage in a national dialogue with all stakeholders to promote the innovation and science-based decision-making needed to develop workable and effective solutions.”

You just read:

U.S. Chamber-led Coalition Opposes CERLCA Designation for PFAS, Encourages Other Solutions

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.