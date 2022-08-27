New Support for Parents With Children on The Autism Spectrum

Autism: Parent to Parent Shannon Penrod Photo Credit: Nicky DeNocker Autism Live Link Tree for The Autism Network The Autism Network Logo

A new book offers resources and clear information for parents of children on the autism spectrum, written by a parent and host of the #1 rated autism podcast.

Shannon Penrod gives you important information and straight talk from one parent to another.” — Dr. Temple Grandin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Support for Parents With Children on The Autism SpectrumMore and more parents are finding that one or more of their children qualify for a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder. What used to be rare is becoming increasingly more prevalent. The CDC estimates that of eight-year-olds in the US, 1 in 44 has received an ASD diagnosis. For parents this is often an overwhelming new world that seems difficult to navigate without help and support. Many find themselves scouring the internet hoping to find good information about how create the best outcomes for their children. It can be exhausting, overwhelming and ineffective. One mom has dedicated the last 16 years to getting answers and sharing them. Shannon Penrod is the host and producer of AUTISM LIVE , the #1 rated autism podcast worldwide . For over a decade Penrod has interviewed parents, doctors, individuals on the spectrum, occupational therapists, speech therapists, teachers and lawyers. Her new book, AUTISM: PARENT TO PARENT: SANITY-SAVING ADVICE FOR EVERY PARENT WITH A CHILD ON THE AUTISM, is designed to help busy parents connect to the information they need, without having to get a PHD in Autism.AUTISM: PARENT TO PARENT: SANITY-SAVING ADVICE FOR EVERY PARENT WITH A CHILD ON THE AUTISM is available now from all major booksellers and directly from the publisher, Future Horizons . The book features short chapters, written in plain language to explain everything from therapies, to insurance, plus how to deal with the emotions that will surface during life’s more challenging moments. Penrod’s blunt outspoken style and positive outlook, help make this a palatable book for even the most overwhelmed parent or caregiver. Says Penrod, “When your child is diagnosed with Autism, what you really need is someone who has been through it, survived, and can tell you all the short cuts to get your life working again.” She adds, “I really wanted to write a book that let parents know, it’s going to be okay. Yes, things are going to look different than you may have thought, but you are okay, your child is going to be okay, your family is going to be okay – so here’s how we proceed.” Penrod is a parent that has been through it and survived. Her son was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 2 ½. Now he is a sophomore in college, on the Dean’s List, working a job, and doing it all without any support. His success wasn’t easy and didn’t come overnight. Penrod reports there were plenty of times that she shook in her shoes, wondering if she was up to the task of helping her son. But she learned from other parents and from a vast array of teachers, therapists, adults on the spectrum, and doctors. She also learned what didn’t work, what wasn’t helpful and what proved to be an epic waste of time. It was an emotional rollercoaster at times. “Nobody ever talks about how to deal with the feelings. It’s like we’re all expected to become superheroes when our children are diagnosed! I think most of us have no idea where to find our capes. It can make you feel helpless and inadequate. The world seems to be telling us to “suck it up!” I’d rather help parents understand their feelings are normal and help them to channel those emotions into healthy action.”The book features 30+ Chapters covering topics including Diet, Grief, the Cliff, Insurance, ABA, Medicines, and Supplements but it also includes fan favorites: Other People’s Opinions of My Parenting is None of My Business; Friends, Family and Other People You Want to Stick in a Cuisinart, and Gratitude and Farting Rainbows. Dr. Temple Grandin had this to say about AUTISM: PARENT TO PARENT: SANITY-SAVING ADVICE FOR EVERY PARENT WITH A CHILD ON THE AUTISM, "Shannon Penrod gives you important information and straight talk from one parent to another."Shannon Penrod can be seen regularly on podcasts featured on The Autism Network. Penrod Hosts AUTISM LIVE Mondays and Wednesdays, and ASK DR. DOREEN on Tuesdays with autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. She co-hosts the LET’S TALK series on Thursdays and is a co-executive producer on STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM which plays on Fridays. All Autism Network programs premiere live at 1pm ET, 10am PT and then are available as a free download on all podcasting platforms. For more information visit www.autismnetwork.com ABOUT SHANNON PENROD: Shannon Penrod identifies herself as a PONI – a Parent of a Neurodiverse Individual. Her son was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 2 ½. Before her son was diagnosed Shannon was an award winning stand-up comedienne, writer and educator. After her son was diagnosed, she hosted her own radio show, Everyday Autism Miracles and then co-created AUTISM LIVE, now a part of the The Autism Media Network.Free Kindle Sample: https://read.amazon.com/kp/embed?asin=B09XDLXFMP&preview=newtab&linkCode=kpe&ref_=cm_sw_r_kb_dp_GJK657F8P7TQHC0B6NK7 ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live is the #1 rated Autism Podcast and is now part of the new Autism Network. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Monday – Friday on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.Official Website: www.Autism-Live.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/AutismLive Twitter: www.twitter.com/AutismLiveShow Instagram: www.instagram.com/AutismLive TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@autismlive ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or FaceBook. Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@askdrdoreen Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdoreengranpeesheh ABOUT STORIES FROM THE SPECTRUM: Stories from the Spectrum: Content by and for a Neurodiverse World is the newest podcast from The Autism Network. It features artists, filmmakers, poets, bloggers, animators and other artists who identify as being on the spectrum or as being Neurodiverse. Each episode features a range of stories, no two alike, because each individual has a unique story to tell and a unique perspective on how to tell the story. Stories from the Spectrum will stream live on Fridays, starting April 29th, and be available on all podcast platforms as a free download.Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/ ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast and features Ask Dr. Doreen, with Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. The Autism Network’s newest podcast, Stories from the Spectrum will debuts in April of 2022 and features programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/ Facebook: The Autism Network###

Autism Live: Parent to Parent Discussion about Aggression